18 countries signed the agreement on a million ammunition for Ukraine — the list

Eighteen countries have signed the project of the European Defense Agency on the joint purchase of one million ammunitions to help Ukraine and replenish the national stockpiles of the member states.

This is stated in the statement of the European Defense Fund dated March 20.

18 countries signed: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Norway.

10 countries did not sign: Hungary, Bulgaria, Spain, Poland, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, Denmark and Ireland. They expressed their intention to join the initiative soon after completing the national procedures (except for Hungary, which is categorically against it).

The EU says that joint procurement is the best option due to economies of scale, it allows member states to buy ammunition according to their national needs and supports Ukraine. This arrangement is flexible and inclusive in nature, allowing all other member states to join the initiative at a later stage.