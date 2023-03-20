Hungary refused to participate in the joint purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the EU

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijártó confirmed that his country will not participate in the European Unionʼs project on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine.

Index writes about this with reference to the words of a government official.

According to Szijarto, Hungary, as before, does not want to supply weapons to Ukraine, because it wants peace.

"At the same time, we will not prevent others from doing what they want," the Hungarian minister added.

Despite this, Hungaryʼs contribution to the European Peace Fund — approximately €10 million — will be used for other purposes, in particular to "ensure stability in the Western Balkans and reduce migration to the EU."