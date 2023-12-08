The Parliament of Bulgaria overcame the veto on the transfer of about 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The National Assembly of Bulgaria voted to overcome the veto of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev regarding the supply of 100 old armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

The Sofia Globe writes about it.

The proposal to cancel the presidential veto was approved by 161 votes, 55 deputies were against. The session of the Bulgarian Parliament was interrupted twice.

Also, the majority of the Bulgarian parliament supported the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine and the possibility of using Bulgarian airspace for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Additional military aid involves the provision by Bulgaria to Ukraine of faulty, obsolete and surplus missiles for air defense.

This resolution also talks about allowing Ukrainian infantry or mechanized companies of up to 160 soldiers per year to transit or stay in Bulgaria for training.