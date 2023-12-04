The President of Bulgaria promised to provide Ukraine with 100 armored personnel carriers

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev vetoed the decision of the parliament to provide Ukraine with 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers that belonged to the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs for free.

This was reported by the Bulgarian publication NOVA.

According to the president, the parliamentarians are "insufficiently familiar with the specific parameters of the donation", they say, neither the wartime tasks assigned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, nor the needs of the Main Directorates of the Border Police and Fire Safety and the safety of the population were taken into account.

That is, according to his conviction, armored transport equipment of increased cross-country ability can be used to protect the Bulgarian border and provide assistance to the population in case of disasters and accidents.

"I am guided by the conviction that the safety, health and life of Bulgarian citizens should be a priority," the president said.