The occupiers hit law enforcement officers with artillery in the Sumy region. There are dead and wounded

Russian occupiers shelled a farm in the Sumy region. An investigative team went to the scene to document the consequences of the shelling. And at that moment, the Russians struck again. They aimed artillery fire at the law enforcement officers.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two policemen from under the rubble of the building. Another six investigators were injured and are receiving medical assistance.
One of the dead is police lieutenant colonel Oksana Novik, who was the head of the department investigating crimes committed during the armed conflict of the investigative department of the National Security Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region. The second deceased is police lieutenant colonel Oleh Yurko, who worked as the deputy chief of police department No. 4 (the city of Sumy) of the Sumy district police department and the chief of the investigative department.
The day before, the Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the Yunakiv community of the Sumy region. Because of this, the couple died. A few days earlier, a Russian drone "Lancet" hit a residential building and killed a family of five people.
- On February 29, the occupiers shelled the village of Znob-Novhorodske in the Shostkinsky district with mortars and rocket launchers. Three people died.
- On January 27, in the Sumy region, the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) shot a brother and sister on the border territory of the Sumy region. They were driving on the road between two villages of the Khotyn community. After that, the representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) Andriy Demchenko said that the greatest activity of SRG is observed in the Sumy region.
- At the end of December 2023, all residents of 19 settlements in the Sumy region, which are located in a five-kilometer zone along the border with Russia, were completely evacuated. Russian occupiers shell the border every day, destroying infrastructure and houses and killing people.