The occupiers hit law enforcement officers with artillery in the Sumy region. There are dead and wounded

Russian occupiers shelled a farm in the Sumy region. An investigative team went to the scene to document the consequences of the shelling. And at that moment, the Russians struck again. They aimed artillery fire at the law enforcement officers.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two policemen from under the rubble of the building. Another six investigators were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

One of the dead is police lieutenant colonel Oksana Novik, who was the head of the department investigating crimes committed during the armed conflict of the investigative department of the National Security Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region. The second deceased is police lieutenant colonel Oleh Yurko, who worked as the deputy chief of police department No. 4 (the city of Sumy) of the Sumy district police department and the chief of the investigative department.

The day before, the Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the Yunakiv community of the Sumy region. Because of this, the couple died. A few days earlier, a Russian drone "Lancet" hit a residential building and killed a family of five people.