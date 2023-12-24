In the Sumy region, the population of 19 settlements was completely evacuated

In the Sumy region, all residents of 19 settlements were completely evacuated.

"Suspilne" was informed about this in the Sumy regional military administration.

We are talking about a 5-kilometer zone along the border with Russia. These 19 settlements are located in Novoslobidka, Bilopollia, Krasnopillia, Shalynyne and Esman communities. As of the beginning of December 2023, the number of evacuated population is 3,679 people, including 679 children, who left for other communities of the Sumy region.

In total, residents of 15 communities of the Sumy region are subject to evacuation. The total number of people is 12,689, including 712 children. They all live in this 5 km zone. The evacuation process will continue.