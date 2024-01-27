In the Sumy region, the Russian sabotage group shot a brother and sister. The prosecutorʼs office has started an investigation

On the morning of January 27, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group shot dead two civilians on the border territory of the Sumy region. They were driving on the road between two villages of the Khotyn community of the Sumy district.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

A 54-year-old man, who was driving, and his 68-year-old sister died. The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

Сумська обласна прокуратура / Facebook

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, calls on residents of the five-kilometer border zone to evacuate, because the occupiers continue to kill civilians.