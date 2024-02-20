The Russians hit a residential building in the Sumy region with a drone. A family was killed

In the morning of February 20, the Russian occupiers attacked the Novoslobidska community in the Sumy region. An enemy drone "Lancet" hit a residential building.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration writes about this.

A whole family was killed by a Russian drone: a mother and her two sons, their grandmother and a relative who came from another city.

After the impact, a fire broke out. The rescuers extinguished it. First, the bodies of the two dead were found on the spot, and then the rest.

Сумська ОВА

The Novoslobidska community borders the border with Russia.

At the end of December 2023, all residents of 19 settlements in the Sumy region, which are located in a 5-kilometer zone along the border with Russia, were completely evacuated. Russian occupiers shell the border every day, destroying infrastructure, houses and killing people.