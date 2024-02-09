The Russians dropped seven aerial bombs on the border of the Sumy region, killing three people

The occupiers dropped seven bombs on the border communities of Yunakivka, Khotin and Mykolaivka in the Sumy region. Initially, it was reported that two people were killed, but later it was clarified that three people were killed. Another woman may be under the rubble.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Four people are injured. As a result of the strikes, at least four private residential buildings, the territory of a farm and a warehouse were damaged.

Previously, the enemy dropped seven air bombs of the KAB type. The prosecutorʼs office is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.