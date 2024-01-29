Three people were killed in the border region of the Sumy region due to Russian shelling

In the afternoon of January 29, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Znob-Novgorodskoe in the Shostkinsky district with mortars and rocket launchers. Three people died.

This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration.

As a result of the shelling, two people died immediately, one died in the hospital, another was injured. There were about 20 explosions in total.

Six private residential buildings, an outbuilding, an industrial enterprise, a branch of "Nova Poshta" and a shop were damaged.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

The village is located in a 5-kilometer front-line zone, from which the authorities are calling for evacuation. Evacuation is currently voluntary. Locals are helped to move to safer areas.

At the end of December 2023, all residents of 19 settlements in the Sumy region, which are located in a 5-kilometer zone along the border with Russia, were completely evacuated. Russian occupiers shell the border every day, destroying infrastructure, houses and killing people.