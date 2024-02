Today, February 26, Russian troops shelled the Yunakivska community of the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The Russians launched an airstrike on the Sumy region at 2:15 am. Four explosions were heard.

As a result of the shelling, two people died — a married couple who were at home. One private residential building was also destroyed, five more were damaged.