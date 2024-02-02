The IT-coalition for cyber protection of Ukraine held its first meeting and decided on priority purchases

The steering group of the IT coalition held its first meeting and determined the next steps and priority purchases.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by Estonia and Luxembourg as countries — leaders of the initiative. Representatives of Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the USA and Japan were also present. Representatives of NATO and the EU also joined.

"The last NATO summit in Vilnius gave a clear signal that the future of Ukraine lies in the Alliance. Leading the IT coalition and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine to achieve NATO compliance is one of the ways Estonia can help Ukraine on its way to joining the Alliance," noted Estoniaʼs Deputy Minister of Defense for Policy Planning Tuuli Duneton.

The purpose of the Steering Group meeting was to determine the priorities of the IT coalition, its next steps and, in general, how the coalition can support the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense, as Duneton said.

Estonia, Luxembourg, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands also confirmed their contributions to the coalition at the meeting, totaling more than €30 million. The countries assured that they will continue to cooperate in the direction of digital transformation of Ukraine.

"Our experience of applying innovations on the battlefield is unique, and we believe that the IT coalition can become a platform for interaction with partners in the development and testing of technologies," said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation Kateryna Chernogorenko.

The Minister of Defense of Luxembourg Yuriko Backes called on the countries to join the IT coalition.

"The efforts of the IT coalition are very important for the Armed Forces. A secure and efficient military information and communication infrastructure is the basis for timely decision-making and, therefore, a necessary condition for successful operations," Bakes said.