In January, the Artillery Coalition to Strengthen the Ukrainian Army will begin work in Paris

In January 2024, the Artillery Coalition to Strengthen the Ukrainian Army will begin work in Paris.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrylyuk during a meeting with the delegation of the Senate of the French Parliament,the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

He emphasized that it is very important for Ukraine to increase its firepower thanks to the supplies of Western artillery systems from its allies. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are interested in the further purchase of French Caesar self-propelled artillery installations of 155 mm caliber, which are already in service with the Ukrainian army. Gavrilyuk noted that these self-propelled guns demonstrated high efficiency in combat.

In 2024, tests of fire control of Caesar self-propelled guns with the use of artificial intelligence are planned. AI will reduce the use of ammunition for shooting and hitting targets by 30%. Havryliuk called on the French side to facilitate the transfer of more ammunition to Caesar to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.