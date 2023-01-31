France will hand over 12 more Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine

France will transfer 12 more Caesar self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine, in addition to the 18 already in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Paris will also send 150 specialists to Poland to train 600 Ukrainian soldiers.

This was stated by the Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a briefing with Ukrainian Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Lecornu reminded that France also promised Ukraine AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks. The ministers raised the issue of the transfer of Leclerc tracked tanks, but the minister did not voice any specifics. He only noted that these machines were difficult to maintain and were not mass-produced for sale, like the German Leopard 2 tanks.