France will hand over 12 more Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine

France will transfer 12 more Caesar self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine, in addition to the 18 already in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Paris will also send 150 specialists to Poland to train 600 Ukrainian soldiers.
This was stated by the Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a briefing with Ukrainian Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
Lecornu reminded that France also promised Ukraine AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks. The ministers raised the issue of the transfer of Leclerc tracked tanks, but the minister did not voice any specifics. He only noted that these machines were difficult to maintain and were not mass-produced for sale, like the German Leopard 2 tanks.
- Ukraine expects Leclerc. In January, President Macron named three conditions: it should not lead to escalation, it should provide real support to the Ukrainian army, and it should not weaken Franceʼs defense capabilities. He did not rule out the transfer of these tanks.
- Ukraine will receive Leopard 2 tanks as part of the so-called tank coalition (more than 80 units will be transferred), 31 Abrams from the USA and 14 Challenger 2 vehicles from Britain.
- At the end of January, the ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko said that Western countries had officially confirmed the transfer of 321 tanks to Ukraine, including modernized Soviet models.