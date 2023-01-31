The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine will receive 120 to 140 Western tanks in the first wave of aid

Ukraine will receive 120 to 140 Western tanks in the first wave of aid. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba during an online briefing.

The specified number refers to the German Leopard 2, the American M1 Abrams and the British Challenger 2. French Leclercs are expected in the future, if Paris agrees to the transfer.

Kuleba added that Ukrainian diplomats are currently working on increasing the number of tanks from partners, as well as on the issue of the supply of fighter jets and long-range missiles that reach targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers.

"This is not a weapon of escalation, it is a weapon of defense and deterrence of the aggressor. We are in active negotiations to unlock all of these solutions. I have ordered all our diplomats in key capitals to make achieving this goal a priority," the minister noted.