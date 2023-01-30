British Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine “closer to summer”

British Challenger 2 tanks will arrive on the front line of Ukraine "closer to summer". This was announced by Defense Minister Ben Wallace on January 30, Reuters cites.
When asked in parliament when the 14 tanks will be on the battlefield, Wallace said: "Itʼll be this side of the summer, or May - itʼll be probably towards Easter time."
The Minister of Defense noted that security considerations do not allow him to talk about the training schedule of the Ukrainian military, but they will begin with operational training and then proceed to "combat operations."
On January 29, the British Ministry of Defense showed how Ukrainian tankers flew in to master the Challenger 2.
- The American newspaper The Washington Post wrote that 31 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission for this to other countries, and the United States announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks.