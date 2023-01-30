British Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine “closer to summer”

British Challenger 2 tanks will arrive on the front line of Ukraine "closer to summer". This was announced by Defense Minister Ben Wallace on January 30, Reuters cites.

When asked in parliament when the 14 tanks will be on the battlefield, Wallace said: "Itʼll be this side of the summer, or May - itʼll be probably towards Easter time."

The Minister of Defense noted that security considerations do not allow him to talk about the training schedule of the Ukrainian military, but they will begin with operational training and then proceed to "combat operations."

On January 29, the British Ministry of Defense showed how Ukrainian tankers flew in to master the Challenger 2.