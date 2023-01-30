WP: American Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine at the end of 2023

American M1 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine as part of military assistance no earlier than the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.
The Washington Post writes about this with reference to sources.
According to the newspaper, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive a modern modification of the M1A2. The tanks will not be withdrawn from the U.S. military stockpile, but will be purchased from the General Dynamics company. They will be built to order — without secret armor.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and gave permission for this to other countries, and the United States announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks.
- European countries within the framework of the coalition are preparing to transfer 80 German Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. It is planned that one battalion will be assembled from tanks that will be provided by Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland. These will be Leopard 2A6 versions. The second battalion will be supplied with tanks from Poland and Norway version 2A4. The third battalion will be made of Abrams tanks.