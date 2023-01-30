WP: American Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine at the end of 2023

American M1 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine as part of military assistance no earlier than the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to sources.

According to the newspaper, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive a modern modification of the M1A2. The tanks will not be withdrawn from the U.S. military stockpile, but will be purchased from the General Dynamics company. They will be built to order — without secret armor.