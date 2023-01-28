Poland announced a tank coalition for Ukraine. Turkey is among the partners

In Poland, they announced the creation of a coalition of countries that will become donors of Western tanks for Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of National Defense of Poland, Mariusz Blaszczak. He stated that he held talks with countries that have Leopard 2A4 tanks.

The official list of states was not made public. However, the photo on Twitter, which was published by Blaszczak, shows the flags of NATO, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Britain, Canada and, unexpectedly, Turkey. The latter has more than 300 Leopard 2 tanks in service.