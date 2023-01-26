Canada will hand over four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said that her country will send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Global News writes about it.

Several soldiers of the Canadian Armed Forces will train Ukrainians to drive these machines. The tanks are battle-ready and will be deployed in the coming weeks, Anita Anand said.

According to US President Joe Biden, European allies have agreed to send enough tanks to Ukraine to equip two tank battalions — a total of 62 units.

The Leopard is a German main battle tank. It has been produced since 1965, when there was still a Leopard 1 version. Its main advantages were firepower and maneuverability. Because of this, the Leopard 1 was poorly armored and could only withstand shots from weak cannons or large-caliber machine guns.