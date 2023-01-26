Canada will hand over four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said that her country will send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Global News writes about it.
Several soldiers of the Canadian Armed Forces will train Ukrainians to drive these machines. The tanks are battle-ready and will be deployed in the coming weeks, Anita Anand said.
According to US President Joe Biden, European allies have agreed to send enough tanks to Ukraine to equip two tank battalions — a total of 62 units.
The Leopard is a German main battle tank. It has been produced since 1965, when there was still a Leopard 1 version. Its main advantages were firepower and maneuverability. Because of this, the Leopard 1 was poorly armored and could only withstand shots from weak cannons or large-caliber machine guns.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so, and US President Joe Biden announced the decision to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks and the necessary spare parts to support tanks on the battlefield to Ukraine.
- Norwegian Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram confirmed that his country will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
- Slovak Defense Minister Yaroslav Nagy said that his country is ready to immediately hand over 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine if they are replaced by Western tanks. Slovakia is also ready to discuss the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.