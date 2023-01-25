Norway will transfer Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram confirmed that his country will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
He said this in an interview with NRK.
According to him, these will be Leopard 2A4. The head of the Norwegian Defense Ministry did not specify how many such vehicles will be handed over to the Ukrainians.
"This should be supported by the training of the Ukrainian military and funding. In general, we should support Ukraine in the defensive battle as best as possible," said Gram.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so, and US President Joe Biden announced the decision to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks and the necessary spare parts to support tanks on the battlefield to Ukraine.
- Slovak Defense Minister Yaroslav Nagy said that his country is ready to immediately hand over 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine if they are replaced by Western tanks. Slovakia is also ready to discuss the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.