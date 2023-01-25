Norway will transfer Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram confirmed that his country will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with NRK.

According to him, these will be Leopard 2A4. The head of the Norwegian Defense Ministry did not specify how many such vehicles will be handed over to the Ukrainians.

"This should be supported by the training of the Ukrainian military and funding. In general, we should support Ukraine in the defensive battle as best as possible," said Gram.