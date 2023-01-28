The Ukrainian ambassador in France: the West confirmed the transfer of 321 tanks to Ukraine

Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko said in an interview with BFM TV that Western countries officially confirmed the transfer of 321 tanks to Ukraine.
“As for delivery terms, they are different in each case. Some countries need to carry out maintenance, others are solving logistics issues, others are waiting for other models to be received,” Omelchenko said.
- Ukraine will receive Leopard 2 tanks from European countries and Canada. M1 Abrams tanks from the USA, and France is considering the transfer of AMX-56 Leclerc tanks.