The Netherlands joined the IT coalition for cyber defense of Ukraine and made the first contribution

At the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format, the Netherlands joined the IT coalition and made its first contribution of €10 million.

Thisis reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The purpose of the IT-coalition is to support the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces in the field of IT, communication and cyber security. In addition to the Netherlands and Ukraine, 10 more countries are participating in the initiative: Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Japan.

During the work of the Contact Group, Denmark, in particular, allocated 91 million Danish kroner (over €12 million) for cyber defense of Ukraine within the IT coalition. The funds will go to cyber security projects of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense — this is an important contribution to the long-term support of the stateʼs cyber defense.

"Technology can help turn a war of position into a war of maneuver. The IT coalition is designed to provide the necessary digital basis for the deployment of any new technological solutions," said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development Kateryna Chernogorenko.