France will produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine

During 2024, France plans to produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine.

This was announced by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

Ukraine has already contributed to this program by acquiring six Caesars and is ready to invest some of its resources in armaments. France also encourages other Ukraineʼs allies in the production project.

According to the minister, France will be able to produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns this year, because it has shortened the production cycle of one installation from 30 to 15 months. And the manufacturer Nexter created the necessary stocks and mobilized human resources.

At the same time, France will increase the supply of ammunition for new howitzers to three thousand per month. Previously, Ukraine received from one thousand to two thousand shells.

The Caesar self-propelled gun under the standard 155 mm caliber NATO ammunition is intended for the destruction of manpower, artillery batteries, howitzers, as well as for "punching" passages in minefields and barriers. Its effective firing range is up to 42 km. Ukraine received 30 units of Caesar from France. In 2023, Denmark promised the AFU another 19 units. The first Caesars arrived in April 2023.