Sweden and Great Britain joined the Drone Coalition in support of Ukraine

The newly created Drone Coalition was joined by two new participants — Sweden and Great Britain. It now has four members including Latvia and Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The coalition of drones and EW was founded by Ukraine and Latvia during the visit of the latterʼs Minister of Defense Andris Spruds to Kyiv.

Then Great Britain announced its intention to join the coalition and become its co-leader together with Latvia. Meanwhile, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson announced a similar decision during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on January 23.

What other coalitions are there?

The Artillery Coalition to Strengthen the Ukrainian Army started working in Paris in January. During 2024, France plans to produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine (this will be partly financed by France, Ukraine and allies).

In November, the Coalition for the Development of Air Defense was created at Ramstein — Germany and France became its leaders. It included 20 countries. And before that, Ukraine, Estonia and Luxembourg launched an IT coalition. There is also a fighter coalition, a tank coalition, a coalition to strengthen the security of the Black Sea, and a coalition of opportunities for the long-term defense of Ukraine and the deterrence of Russian aggression for decades.