Pentagon: Ukrainian F-16 pilots will complete training in the US by the end of the year

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a briefing that Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots will complete their training in the United States by the end of the year.

According to him, training can last from five to eight months, but it all depends on the pilots themselves. Regarding the transfer of these fighters to Ukraine, Ryder did not give clear predictions, but only said that this could happen after the training of pilots and technical personnel.

In the USA, a group of Ukrainian pilots has completed language courses and since October 2023 is studying the basics of operating the F-16, in particular on simulators, in the state of Arizona at the base of the 2nd wing of the National Guard of the Air Force. Then the group has a flight course that can be accelerated.

In addition to the USA, Ukrainian pilots are trained in Great Britain and Denmark. Training in Romania and France is also planned.