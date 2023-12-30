In Odesa, the number of people killed by a rocket attack has increased

In Odesa, the death toll from the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 29 has increased. A 77-year-old man died in the hospital, Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, said.
A man was seriously injured when an enemy rocket hit a three-story building in the center of Odesa. In total, it is currently known about five dead and 32 injured in Odesa.
- On the morning of December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia were attacked with 122 missiles and 36 drones. Destroyed residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center. Air defense shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones.
- Mourning was announced in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, as well as in Odesa and Dnipro.
- As of December 30, it is known that at least 39 people died as a result of Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine on December 29. A total of 159 people were injured.