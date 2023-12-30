In Odesa, the number of people killed by a rocket attack has increased

In Odesa, the death toll from the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 29 has increased. A 77-year-old man died in the hospital, Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, said.

A man was seriously injured when an enemy rocket hit a three-story building in the center of Odesa. In total, it is currently known about five dead and 32 injured in Odesa.