A day of mourning was announced in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Odesa. The number of victims of rocket fire has increased

In Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Odesa, a Day of Mourning was announced for those killed in the mass rocket attack by Russians, which occurred in the morning of December 29.

Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, and Yury Malashko, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, reported that the number of dead in Zaporizhzhia had increased to nine people. Yesterday, December 29, there were eight of them.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa regional military administration, announced mourning in Odesa — five people died there. There are six people in Dnipro, where the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhii Lysak announced the mourning.

According to the latest data, 13 people died in Kyiv. Another four bodies were recovered from the rubble of a warehouse in Shevchenkivskyi district.