30 people were killed and more than 160 were wounded in Ukraine due to a mass attack by Russians

As of 7:30 p.m., 30 people have been killed and more than 160 injured as a result of the massive Russian strike on Ukraine on December 29.

This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 53 people. Eight people were pulled out from under the rubble.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, during the day of December 29, the occupiers killed six civilians. 38 people were injured — this figure includes the morning attack, as well as three men injured in the Russian attack on Nikopol.

Nine people died in Kyiv. Another 28 people were injured. 25 victims were hospitalized in the cityʼs medical facilities. Three medics provided assistance on the spot. There is destruction in the Shevchenkiv, Sviatoshyn, Podil and Darnytsky districts of the capital. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Three people died in Kharkiv and the region. 13 civilians were injured. The Russians damaged the hospital.

In Zaporizhzhia, eight people died and 13 were injured as a result of Russian strikes.

Four people died in Odesa. 22 people were injured, including two children (ages 6 and 8) and a pregnant woman. 21 residential buildings were damaged, among them two private ones, all others were high-rise buildings.

One person died in Lviv. 30 people were injured, including two children. 16 people were hospitalized.

In the city of Smila in Cherkasy Oblast, 8 people were injured, including a child.