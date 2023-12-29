The Ukrainian air defense forces repelled the most massive attack from the air

The Ukrainian Air Force together with the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 27 Shahed attack UAVs and 87 Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-55 cruise missiles.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi.

Initially, the Russians launched 36 drones from the north and southeast.

Around three oʼclock in the morning, the occupiers raised strategic aircraft into the sky — 18 Tu-95MS bombers, which launched at least 90 Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles at six in the morning.

From the Kursk region, the Russians used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, which fired eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles in the direction of the northern and central regions. Kharkiv was hit by S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In total, Russia launched at least 14 ballistic missiles — S-300, S-400, Iskander-M — from the occupied Crimea, Kursk, and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation.

Su-35 tactical aircraft fired four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and one Kh-59.

In total, the invaders used 158 air targets, of which the air defense forces destroyed 114.