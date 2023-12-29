Russian occupiers have been attacking Ukraine with missiles and drones since morning. There are dead people

The occupation army of Russia has been attacking Ukraine with Shahed drones and different types of missiles since the morning of December 29.

Kharkiv

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote that at least 12 strikes are known. Preliminary, the city was bombarded with S-300 and Kh-22 missiles. There are problems with the supply of electricity for transport. The occupiers damaged a hospital in the Kyiv district, as the head of the police of the Kharkiv region Volodymyr Tymoshko informed. One person died, seven are in the hospital.

Lviv

Lviv region was attacked by more than ten Shahed drones. There is a fire at a critical infrastructure facility. People were not injured. Emergency services are on site. In Lviv, a residential building was also hit, fragments of the rocket fell on the lyceum. One person died, three were injured.

A house in Lviv damaged by an explosive wave. Андрій Садовий / Telegram

Kyiv

There were explosions in Kyiv and air defense was working, as the Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informed. There is destruction in the Shevchenkivsky, Svyatoshynsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts. The explosion damaged the “Lukyanivska” metro station, houses, warehouses, and parking lots. Seven people were hospitalized. In the Shevchenkivsky district, three people are under the rubble of a warehouse damaged by missile fragments. They got three more.

Dnipro

There are dead and injured people in Dnipro, as wrote the mayor of the city Borys Filatov. The authorities have not yet officially informed about the consequences, but locals write that a shopping center and a maternity hospital are on fire in Dnipro.

Odesa

On the night of December 29, the Russians launched drones at Odesa. There, the wreckage of the downed drone damaged a high-rise building, after which a fire broke out.

The Sumy region

The Russian occupiers also launched a missile attack on Konotop in the Sumy region early in the morning. Three people were injured, a high-rise building and a car were damaged. Air defense shot down two Shahed drones in the region.

Explosions were also heard in Zaporizhzhia. Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Kyiv region.