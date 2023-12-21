Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russians have launched 7 400 missiles and 3 700 drones over Ukraine

Since February 24, 2022, Russian troops have launched about 7 400 missiles of various types on the territory of Ukraine, and since September 2022, they have launched 3 700 Shahed attack drones.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on the air of the national telethon.

Itʼs about missiles of all types — a third of them were S-300 and S-400, about 900 were ballistic "Iskanders". The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 1 600 missiles. In addition, Ukrainian air defense systems neutralized 2 900 Russian drones.

To effectively counter the missile threat, Ukraine needs modern air defense systems, such as Patriot and Iris-T, instead of outdated Soviet systems, Ignat emphasized.