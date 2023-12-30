The number of people killed in a rocket attack is increasing in Kyiv. January 1 is declared a day of mourning

In Kyiv, the death toll from a rocket attack on the capital, which occurred in the morning of December 29, is increasing. Bodies continue to be found under the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenkiv district.
As reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration, the number of dead has increased to 16.
"The attack on the capital on December 29 was the largest in terms of the number of victims among peaceful residents of the capital. At this time, 16 bodies of the dead were recovered from the rubble of a warehouse in the Shevchenkiv district. Rescuers continue to work and will clear the rubble until tomorrow. January 1 will be declared the Day of Mourning in Kyiv," the mayor said.
- On the morning of December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were attacked with 122 missiles and 36 drones. Destroyed residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center. Air defense shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones. More than 30 people died and more than 160 were injured.
- On the morning of December 30, the number of dead in Zaporizhzhia increased to 9. Mourning was also announced in the city, as well as in Odesa and Dnipro.