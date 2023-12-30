News

39 people died in Ukraine due to a massive attack by Russians

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

As of December 30, it is known that at least 39 people died as a result of Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine on December 29. A total of 159 people were injured.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

1 8

Work to eliminate the consequences of yesterdayʼs Russian attack is still ongoing. Nearly 120 towns and villages, as well as hundreds of civilian objects, were damaged by the massive shelling.