39 people died in Ukraine due to a massive attack by Russians

As of December 30, it is known that at least 39 people died as a result of Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine on December 29. A total of 159 people were injured.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
Work to eliminate the consequences of yesterdayʼs Russian attack is still ongoing. Nearly 120 towns and villages, as well as hundreds of civilian objects, were damaged by the massive shelling.
- On the morning of December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were attacked with 122 missiles and 36 drones. Destroyed residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center. Air defense shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones.
- Mourning was announced in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, as well as in Odesa and Dnipro.