39 people died in Ukraine due to a massive attack by Russians

As of December 30, it is known that at least 39 people died as a result of Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine on December 29. A total of 159 people were injured.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Work to eliminate the consequences of yesterdayʼs Russian attack is still ongoing. Nearly 120 towns and villages, as well as hundreds of civilian objects, were damaged by the massive shelling.