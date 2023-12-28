AP investigation: The occupiers significantly underestimated the number of victims from the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

The Russian occupation authorities in the captured territory of the Kherson region significantly and deliberately underestimated the number of victims of the Kakhovka HPP explosion. Russia controlled the issuance of death certificates and seized bodies that were not claimed by relatives, and threatened medics and volunteers for disclosing "extra" information.

This is stated in an investigation by the Associated Press (AP).

"Not only Russia, but even Ukraine does not realize the scale of this tragedy," noted nurse Svitlana, who monitored the process of collecting death certificates and then left for the controlled territory of Kyiv.

Russia claimed 59 dead, but only in Oleshky, whose population at the time of the explosion was about 16 000 people, the number of victims is estimated to be at least hundreds. According to doctorsʼ estimates, 200 to 300 people drowned in Oleshky.

AP journalists spoke with three medical workers who kept records of the dead in Oleshky, a volunteer who hid the bodies, and two informants who gave intelligence from the area to SBU. According to them, the mass graves were dug up and the unidentified bodies were taken away and never seen again.

Local residents, rescuers, people who managed to leave the occupation, and messages in the Telegram chat showed that there were many bodies on the streets of Oleshky, and there were still many missing people.

However, as soon as Russia blew up the dam, the occupation authorities wrote that "the situation is not critical." In a few hours, the water flooded the two-story houses. People were rescued by locals who had boats. Meanwhile, the representatives of the occupiers, the Russian-appointed police officers, were nowhere to be seen. Most likely, they ran away.