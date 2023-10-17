UN: Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam caused $14 billion in damage to Ukraine

The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam caused Ukraine losses in the amount of almost $14 billion.

This is stated in a new report presented by the Government of Ukraine and the United Nations.

The breach of the Kakhovka HPP dam flooded 620 square kilometers of territory in four regions — Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia, which directly affected 100 000 residents.

Housing, infrastructure, environment and cultural objects were destroyed.

In addition, the detonation created a problem with access to electricity and drinking water, made it difficult to irrigate agricultural lands and the operation of river transport in southern Ukraine.

The report estimates total recovery and reconstruction needs at $5.04 billion, of which $1.82 billion will be needed in the near/short term.