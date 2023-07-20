The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced updated data on those killed in the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

According to updated data, the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP resulted in the death of 31 Ukrainians in the controlled territory.
The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko told Radio Svoboda about this.
"Regarding the victims: we have 31 declared dead today. 29 is the Kherson region, and two citizens died in the Mykolaiv region," said Klymenko.
As for material losses, the final calculation is still ongoing.
"It is very difficult to calculate in these months how much we have lost a possible harvest, how many private farms we have lost, including vineyards and melon crops that grew on this territory, how many we have lost opportunities for water. This is a big problem. The water receded several kilometers from the shore of the Kherson Reservoir. And for today, I see the main problem as access to water for our citizens in the future," the minister said.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Part of Kherson and a number of settlements in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were flooded due to the breach of the dam. The water also washed away the defensive position of the Russians, erasing the minefields.
- According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- The Ministry of Economy and the KSE Institute estimate the direct losses of Ukraine due to the detonation of the hydroelectric power plant at more than $2 billion, but these figures are not final.
- On July 7, the occupiers claimed that 55 people died in the occupied part of the Kherson region from the explosion of the hydroelectric power station.
- On July 18, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on an experimental project starting with the reconstruction of the HPP. It is designed for two years. In the first stage, all engineering structures will be designed, and the necessary base for restoration will be prepared. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HPP is located. Then construction work will begin.