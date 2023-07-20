The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced updated data on those killed in the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

According to updated data, the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP resulted in the death of 31 Ukrainians in the controlled territory.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko told Radio Svoboda about this.

"Regarding the victims: we have 31 declared dead today. 29 is the Kherson region, and two citizens died in the Mykolaiv region," said Klymenko.

As for material losses, the final calculation is still ongoing.

"It is very difficult to calculate in these months how much we have lost a possible harvest, how many private farms we have lost, including vineyards and melon crops that grew on this territory, how many we have lost opportunities for water. This is a big problem. The water receded several kilometers from the shore of the Kherson Reservoir. And for today, I see the main problem as access to water for our citizens in the future," the minister said.