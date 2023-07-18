The government approved the resolution on rebuilding the Kakhovka HPP

On July 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution on an experimental project to start the reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP, which was blown up by Russia.

This was reported in the press service of the government.

According to the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the project is designed for two years. At the first stage, all engineering structures will be designed, the necessary base for restoration will be prepared. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HPP is located. Then the actual construction work will begin.

The project will be coordinated by the Ministry of Economy, and the customer of the works will be the state enterprise "Ukrhydroenergo".

The decision to prepare for restoration was made after consultations with experts and specialists.