The government approved the resolution on rebuilding the Kakhovka HPP

On July 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution on an experimental project to start the reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP, which was blown up by Russia.
This was reported in the press service of the government.
According to the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the project is designed for two years. At the first stage, all engineering structures will be designed, the necessary base for restoration will be prepared. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HPP is located. Then the actual construction work will begin.
The project will be coordinated by the Ministry of Economy, and the customer of the works will be the state enterprise "Ukrhydroenergo".
The decision to prepare for restoration was made after consultations with experts and specialists.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, people in the south of Kherson region and Crimea may be left without drinking water, and the destruction of part of the population centers and the biosphere is also possible. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink. According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 21 people died.
- According to the Ministry of Economy and the KSE Institute, Ukraineʼs direct losses due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP amount to more than $2 billion.