“Kyiv Independent” found out the names of those who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka

The team of “Kyiv Independent” found out the names of several people involved in crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

Journalists talked about this in the film "The Curators of Evil. We call the names of those responsible for crimes in Olenivka", or in English "Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs".

At first, journalists found photos of several people allegedly involved in the torture of prisoners of war on social networks. They showed these photos to the military, who had already been released from Olenivka. They recognized the supervisors among them:

Kyrylo Shakurov from Horlivka, previously worked in the Ukrainian penitentiary system;

Serhiy Yevsyukov — head of the prison, former employee of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine;

Artem Potapchuk — assistant to the head of the prison;

Vyacheslav Yakurnov is the head of the prisonʼs operational department;

Dmytro Neelov — the first deputy head of the prison;

supervisors Vasyl Bakalynskyi (he was a citizen of Ukraine) and Yuriy Dmytrenko from Horlivka — Shakurovʼs partner.

In the documentary, Ukrainian soldiers who were exchanged from captivity spoke about the conditions of detention in Olenivka: they were housed in damp cells with mold on the walls, up to 50 people were in one room. They were starving, did not receive medical care and drinking water — only technical water. Some were wrapped with tape at night and beaten, demanding that they testify against the command of the Armed Forces.