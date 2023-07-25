UN: The shelling of the colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka was not conducted with HIMARS

A year after the tragedy in Olenivka, where at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by shelling of the colony, the UN admitted that the explosions were not caused by HIMARS missiles.

This was stated by the head of the UN Office for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

The agency never gained access to Olenivka in Donetsk region, temporarily occupied by the Russians, so the exact circumstances of the tragedy are still unknown. However, the UN representatives conducted "numerous interviews with those who survived the incident in Olenivka" and collected the available information.

Thanks to this, the Office concluded that "the incident was not caused by a HIMARS missile."