Dissolution of the Olenivka mission: the Ukrainian ombudsman criticized the UN for “mediating and neutral position”

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets criticized the UN after its decision to dissolve the fact-finding mission of the shelling of the colony in occupied Olenivka.
On the air of the telethon, he stated that the organization did not even condemn Russia, which did everything to prevent the capture of the Olenivka mission. "Once again, unfortunately, we saw the mediating and neutral position of the UN. Not a single word of condemnation of the Russian side, which did everything to prevent this international mission from going there," Lubinets noted.
He added that he was a skeptic of this mission from the beginning, since three sympathizers of Russia were elected to its composition. He also expected the Russian Federation not to provide security guarantees for the mission.
"Ukraine has publicly said that we are ready to help, create all the conditions, please come. But five months passed — and nothing. Through the spokesman of the UN Secretary General, we learned that he decided to dissolve this mission. But if it has already been created, then at least do some work. And if you did not receive security guarantees, then publicly say that the Russian Federation did not let you in, that you condemn it," Lubinets declared.
- On the night of July 29, 2022, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal. The Russians said that it was the Armed Forces of Ukraine that was hit with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the pre-trial detention center was fired upon by the Russians themselves in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured in the shelling. Previously, the Russians struck with a thermobaric weapon.
- On January 5, 2023, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres decided to disband the mission, as the UN representatives were unable to get to Olenivka.