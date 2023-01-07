Dissolution of the Olenivka mission: the Ukrainian ombudsman criticized the UN for “mediating and neutral position”

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets criticized the UN after its decision to dissolve the fact-finding mission of the shelling of the colony in occupied Olenivka.

On the air of the telethon, he stated that the organization did not even condemn Russia, which did everything to prevent the capture of the Olenivka mission. "Once again, unfortunately, we saw the mediating and neutral position of the UN. Not a single word of condemnation of the Russian side, which did everything to prevent this international mission from going there," Lubinets noted.

He added that he was a skeptic of this mission from the beginning, since three sympathizers of Russia were elected to its composition. He also expected the Russian Federation not to provide security guarantees for the mission.

"Ukraine has publicly said that we are ready to help, create all the conditions, please come. But five months passed — and nothing. Through the spokesman of the UN Secretary General, we learned that he decided to dissolve this mission. But if it has already been created, then at least do some work. And if you did not receive security guarantees, then publicly say that the Russian Federation did not let you in, that you condemn it," Lubinets declared.