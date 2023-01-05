”Could not get to the place”: the UN disbanded its mission to investigate the shelling of the colony in Olenivka

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres decided to disband the mission to establish the facts of the shelling of the colony in the occupied Olenivka. UN representatives were never able to get there.

This was stated by the spokesman of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric, writes Reuters.

"The Secretary-General decided to disband the fact-finding mission regarding the incidents of July 29, 2022 in Olenivka due to the lack of conditions for sending the mission to the scene," he said.

The UN explained that the representatives of the mission did not receive the necessary guarantees of safety and access to Olenivka Valley. At the same time, Dujarric noted that the mission might resume in the future when UN representatives can get there.