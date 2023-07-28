The former head and inspector of the colony in Olenivka was informed of the suspicion of torturing prisoners of war

For the systematic torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war, the former head of the Olenivka colony and its inspector were charged with violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code), which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

This was reported by SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Suspicions have been announced against the ex-chief Serhiy Yevsyukov, who was in charge of the colony at the time of the murder of the "Azovians", and the junior inspector of the supervision and security department.

According to the investigation, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, civilians, volunteers and captured Ukrainian servicemen were held on the territory of the colony. By order of Yevsyukov, a so-called disciplinary isolation cell was created in the colony, where they were brutally tortured and beaten. The facts of sexual violence were also recorded. At least 100 servicemen were injured.

The mentioned junior inspector actively participated in the torture.

Currently, the issue of announcing wanted suspects is being resolved.