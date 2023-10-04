The UN determined the trajectory of the ammunition that hit the colony in Olenivka

According to the United Nations, the ammunition used to fire at the colony near Olenivka with Ukrainian prisoners of war was moving along a trajectory from east to west.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

“Videos and photographs of the destroyed barracks showed a point of impact inside the western wall and two possible points of entry through the roof. Although it was not possible to determine the exact type of weapon and its place of origin, the pattern of structural damage seems to be consistent with the indicated ammunition, which moved along a trajectory from east to west," Lubinets quotes the report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The organization also admitted that the explosions were not caused by HIMARS missiles. The UN notes that "the degree of damage to the walls, ceiling, roof and windows of the barracks, the condition of the bunk beds inside, the size of the residual crater and the radius of damage are not typical of damage by HIMARS ammunition." The UN is confident that even one HIMARS missile would likely cause much greater destruction.

"Unfortunately, even in such a serious report, the UN cannot add 2 + 2 and understand that only the Russian Federation is to blame for the tragedy. I hope that in the next report they will have the courage to write about it directly," said the Ukrainian ombudsman.