92% of respondents consider the Holodomor of 1932-1933 to be a genocide of the Ukrainian people. Only 4% disagree with this, and another 4% hesitate to answer.

This is evidenced by the survey data of the Rating Sociological Group.

Sociologists note that over the past ten years, the number of respondents who agree that the Holodomor is a genocide of the Ukrainian people has increased by a factor of one and a half.

Conducting annual monitoring, the company investigated the issue of the Holodomor since 2010, when only 60% of respondents agreed that the Holodomor of 1932-33 was a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The research was conducted on November 14-16 among 1 000 adult Ukrainians in all regions, except temporarily occupied territories.

Survey method: telephone interviews using a computer, based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The statistical error does not exceed 3.1%.

What is the Holodomor?

The Holodomor of 1932–1933 was a mass famine that led to millions of human casualties in the countryside of the Ukrainian SSR. Then 7 million people died of hunger. In Ukraine and the world, the Holodomor is perceived as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people, inspired by the government of the USSR. Holodomor Memorial Day falls on the fourth Saturday of November. This year it is November 25.