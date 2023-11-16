The appeal left Kolomoiskyi in the pre-trial detention center with the alternative of a bail of almost 4 billion hryvnias

The Kyiv Court of Appeal partially changed the preventive measure against Ihor Kolomoiskyi. The businessman will remain in custody until December 2, instead of January 2, 2024, with an alternative bail of 3.712 billion hryvnias.

This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.

His lawyer stated that such an amount is too much for his client. He mentioned Kolomoiskyiʼs state of health and said that he needed treatment. At the previous meeting, the oligarch said that he suffers from pancreatitis and diabetes and does not receive the necessary treatment on an ongoing basis.

The court partially satisfied the lawyersʼ complaint, but refused to release Kolomoiskyi on bail. He was remanded in custody until December 2, 2023.