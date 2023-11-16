The appeal left Kolomoiskyi in the pre-trial detention center with the alternative of a bail of almost 4 billion hryvnias

The Kyiv Court of Appeal partially changed the preventive measure against Ihor Kolomoiskyi. The businessman will remain in custody until December 2, instead of January 2, 2024, with an alternative bail of 3.712 billion hryvnias.
This was reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.
His lawyer stated that such an amount is too much for his client. He mentioned Kolomoiskyiʼs state of health and said that he needed treatment. At the previous meeting, the oligarch said that he suffers from pancreatitis and diabetes and does not receive the necessary treatment on an ongoing basis.
The court partially satisfied the lawyersʼ complaint, but refused to release Kolomoiskyi on bail. He was remanded in custody until December 2, 2023.
- On February 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a search of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi. They related to frauds regarding "Ukrtatnafta" and "Ukrnafta". Later, he was informed about the suspicion of taking more than half a billion hryvnias abroad.
- Kolomoiskyi has been in custody since September 3 — the day before he was informed of suspicion of fraud and money laundering. He is accused of taking possession of 9.2 billion hryvnias of the "PrivatBank". The businessman has already received several suspicions, including the laundering of 5.8 billion hryvnias through "PrivatBank".
- Previously, the defense asked to cancel the arrest with an alternative bail of 509 million hryvnias. The court did not satisfy the appeal and left the preventive measure unchanged — detention and a bail of 3.89 billion hryvnias. After that, the lawyers asked to cancel the bail, but the court did not satisfy their complaint.