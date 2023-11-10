Over the past day and night, Ukraine evacuated another 160 Ukrainians from Gaza

During the past day and night, Ukraine evacuated another 160 Ukrainians and nine citizens of Moldova from the Gaza Strip.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
A total of 203 Ukrainian citizens were rescued from Gaza this week.
"Ukraine stands up for the protection of civilian lives and cares about each of its citizens, no matter where they are," added Zelensky.
On November 8, Ukraine successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. The consuls met the Ukrainians at the Rafah checkpoint and transported them to their place of temporary stay. Now the consuls are preparing a flight for Ukrainians to one of the countries neighboring Ukraine.
Earlier, it became known that 358 people were expected to leave the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children.
- Israel conducts the military operation "Iron Swords" in the Gaza Strip in response to the attack of the groups Hamas and "Islamic Jihad" on the south of Israel on October 7. Then, as a result of the jihadist attack, 1,400 civilians were killed, and almost 250 people were taken hostage and taken to Gaza. More than 250 IDF soldiers also died.
- Israeli troops officially entered the northern territories of the Gaza Strip on October 28. A new phase of the war was announced that day. On November 2, army engineers began a large-scale operation to destroy Hamas tunnels, and on November 5, Israeli forces announced that Gaza City was completely surrounded.
- On October 14, Ukraine began evacuating its citizens who are in Israel. Then 207 citizens of Ukraine, including 63 children, flew from Tel Aviv to Bucharest. The second evacuation plane with 155 citizens of Ukraine left Israel on October 16. On the same day, a third evacuation flight took place with 74 Ukrainians on board. For the fourth time, 79 citizens of Ukraine were taken from Israel to Romania by charter flight.