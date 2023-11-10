Over the past day and night, Ukraine evacuated another 160 Ukrainians from Gaza

During the past day and night, Ukraine evacuated another 160 Ukrainians and nine citizens of Moldova from the Gaza Strip.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A total of 203 Ukrainian citizens were rescued from Gaza this week.

"Ukraine stands up for the protection of civilian lives and cares about each of its citizens, no matter where they are," added Zelensky.

On November 8, Ukraine successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. The consuls met the Ukrainians at the Rafah checkpoint and transported them to their place of temporary stay. Now the consuls are preparing a flight for Ukrainians to one of the countries neighboring Ukraine.

Earlier, it became known that 358 people were expected to leave the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children.