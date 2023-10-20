A fourth group of Ukrainians was evacuated from Israel by plane

The fourth group of Ukrainians was evacuated from Israel.
This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.
"On October 19, at 10:30 p.m. local time, the fourth evacuation plane with 79 citizens of Ukraine took off from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on a charter flight to the city of Bucharest (Romania). The embassy provided consular assistance to Ukrainians during registration and passport and customs procedures," the message reads.
- As of October 20, 18 Ukrainians died in Israel due to the war with Hamas. 450 Ukrainians have already been evacuated from the country on three flights to Bucharest. 308 citizens are expected to be evacuated in the Gaza Strip, but their number may increase to 400.
- The only "Rafah" checkpoint on the border with Egypt is still closed. This is the only way to escape from the exclave. It is expected to open on October 20.