A fourth group of Ukrainians was evacuated from Israel by plane

The fourth group of Ukrainians was evacuated from Israel.

This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.

"On October 19, at 10:30 p.m. local time, the fourth evacuation plane with 79 citizens of Ukraine took off from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on a charter flight to the city of Bucharest (Romania). The embassy provided consular assistance to Ukrainians during registration and passport and customs procedures," the message reads.