A second group of 155 Ukrainians was evacuated from Israel

A second evacuation plane took off from Israel with 155 citizens of Ukraine, including 107 women and 23 children.
This was reported in the Embassy of Ukraine.
The "HiSky" flight departed for the city of Cluj in Romania from "Ben Gurion" Airport in Tel Aviv.
"We continue to work on finding all possible options for the further evacuation of Ukrainian citizens," the diplomatic mission noted.
- On October 14, the first group of 207 Ukrainians, including 63 children, was evacuated from Israel. Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk informed that 260 Ukrainians want to leave Israel.
- The number of dead Ukrainians in Israel has reached 12, 8 more are considered missing. There are currently almost 260 Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip.