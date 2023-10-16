News

A second group of 155 Ukrainians was evacuated from Israel

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

A second evacuation plane took off from Israel with 155 citizens of Ukraine, including 107 women and 23 children.

This was reported in the Embassy of Ukraine.

The "HiSky" flight departed for the city of Cluj in Romania from "Ben Gurion" Airport in Tel Aviv.

"We continue to work on finding all possible options for the further evacuation of Ukrainian citizens," the diplomatic mission noted.