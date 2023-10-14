Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel: Information about Ukrainians captured by Hamas has not been confirmed

The information about Ukrainian citizens held captive by militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas has not been confirmed.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said this in a comment to ZN.UA.

According to Korniychuk, the data on Ukrainians killed in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack have not changed. There are 12 of them. At the same time, among the dead citizens of Ukraine, only one person had a Ukrainian passport.

At least 260 Ukrainian citizens are preparing for evacuation from Israel. They will be flown to Romania. About 240 Ukrainians are waiting to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

The only Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt is still closed. Negotiations on the passage of foreigners are ongoing.