The first group of 207 Ukrainians was evacuated from Israel.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, 207 citizens, including 63 children, flew on board the plane from Tel Aviv to Bucharest, Romania. The next flight is scheduled for tomorrow, October 15, to the city of Cluj (Romania).

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that 260 Ukrainians want to leave Israel.

243 Ukrainians are also awaiting evacuation from the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children. Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets came to Egypt on this occasion to agree on the fastest possible evacuation of Ukrainians. The only functioning Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt is still closed.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel initially granted permission for the evacuation of foreigners through Rafah, but later revoked it. It was the morning of October 14. He added that the ambassador of Ukraine has already officially sent a note of protest. Other countries, whose citizens may be in the exclave, are also planning to do this.